RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Police responded to W.L. Seaton Secondary School Wednesday afternoon after reports of someone attempting to break vehicle windows in the student parking lot.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the high school just before 3 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The suspect—a young man who may be a student of the school, according to RCMP—was reportedly attempting to smash windows with what looked like a baton.

Police have since followed up with the suspect and no arrests or charges have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and school officials are involved.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Kelly Brett said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout
Next story
New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon crews fixing water main break

This one is on Mission Hill on 30th Street between 15th and 18th Avenues

RCMP respond to car smashing incident at Vernon high school

The suspect was allegedly trying to break car windows in the student parking lot with a baton

Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

Modern technology, good team makes for smooth power outage procedures

Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

City wins honourable mention for Climate and Energy Action at UBCM convention

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Peachland to hold Trail Awareness Day

Hikers to explore choice of four trails on Oct. 13

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Pathways, Kelowna mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month

Pathways Abilites Society provides work support for people with diverse abilities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Okanagan

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in Kelowna summer 2020

Summerland to hold candidates forum on Oct. 10

Forum an opportunity for candidates to present platforms, answer questions

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Most Read