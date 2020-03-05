Salmon Arm RCMP and fire crews are investigating a fire at a possible homeless camp in Salmon Arm which took place the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

RCMP respond to fire at Salmon Arm homeless camp

No one reported present at camp when emergency responders arrived

Police are investigating a fire that took place at what appears to be a homeless camp near the Salmon Arm Buckerfield’s store.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department received the call at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, and arrived on the scene at the corner of 10 Ave SW and 17 St SW.

No one was reported to have been present at the camp when emergency responders arrived. Both fire and police departments are working to determine if anybody was there at the time of the fire.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s homeless shelter opens, busy immediately

Read more: A population in crisis: homelessness in the Shuswap

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash
Next story
Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout

Just Posted

Vernon basketball star captures prestigious award

Micheal Rouault wins USPORTS men’s basketball’s Ken Shields Award for excellence on and off the court

International Women’s Day seminar in Vernon set to inspire

Canadian Federation of University Women Vernon branch to host panelists March 9 at Okanagan College

Vernon Vipers’ dynamic duo dismantles Wild

Cameron MacDonald and Dawson Holt combine for five goals, nine points in Snakes’ Game 4 win

Vernon rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Okanagan hosts biggest St. Patrick’s performance this side of Newfoundland

Celtic Choir joins Cod Gone Wild for celebration in Vernon

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Shuswap woman’s struggle with strata over therapy dog becomes human rights case

BC Human Rights Tribunal to rule on allegations of discrimination

Salmon Arm girl to enjoy beach vacation thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Time with swim club has had positive impact for 12-year-old after heart surgeries

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

RCMP respond to fire at Salmon Arm homeless camp

No one reported present at camp when emergency responders arrived

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

Large raid in Kootenays nets drugs, weapons, cash

Multiple search warrants result in the arrest of five men and drug, cash seizures

Morning Start: did you know ants build their own gardens?

Your morning start for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Most Read