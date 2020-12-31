(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

COVID-19: Since Dec. 16, police have enhanced their presence at Big White Ski Resort

With the new year just hours away, police are enhancing their presence at Big White Ski Resort.

This isn’t new; each year Kelowna RCMP have had a presence at the resort on new years. However this year they’ll be on the ground to deal with COVID-19 related calls for service, should they occur.

On Dec. 31 RCMP released a statement about what they’ve seen since increasing patrols at the resort.

Around mid-December, RCMP announced they would be increasing patrols at Big White after resort management called for help to deal with the lack of compliance with public health orders in the area.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

That being said, police say the results have been encouraging.

“We have responded to a relatively low number of COVID-19 related calls for service. On only a few occasions our front line officers have engaged with some individuals participating in activities which were allegedly contrary to the public health restrictions. None of these situations required any enforcement action by police,” said West Kelowna RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

Most recently it was announced the COVID-19 cluster at Big White had grown to 111 cases.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

In their statement, RCMP urged everyone to celebrate at home with their loved ones, avoid any social or public gatherings and welcome 2021 with their own household.

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions available to us under the COVID Related Measures Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required,” stated the RCMP.

Most Read