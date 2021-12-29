West Kelowna RCMP responded to a woman waving a knife in a hotel lobby on Wednesday morning (Dec. 29) (Black Press Media file)

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a woman waving a knife in a hotel lobby on Wednesday morning (Dec. 29) (Black Press Media file)

RCMP respond to woman waving knife in West Kelowna hotel lobby

Officers say the incident was brought to a peaceful solution

West Kelowna RCMP officers apprehended a woman under the Mental Health Act after reports of her waving a knife in a hotel lobby Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers arrived, locating a 61-year-old woman in possession of a knife in a hotel on Carrington Road. She had sustained self-inflicted knife wounds., said police.

RCMP say the woman was threatening self-harm before officers de-escalated the situation and safely apprehended her under the mental health act.

“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb in a statement.

West Kelowna RCMP said charges of uttering threats may be pending.

“Considering this incident relates to a person in distress, no further information will be provided,” the statement concluded.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP confirm two men shot, taken to hospital with serious injuries

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Asking COVID-positive health workers to stay on the job sign of desperation: expert

Just Posted

A Vernon pawn shop was broken into recently, along with a hair studio and artisans shop in the downtown area. (Contributed)
Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)
Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country