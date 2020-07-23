UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP rush to scene of injured man in motorhome blaze

Firefighters are on scene in Joe Rich waiting for police

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy is confirming that Kelowna RCMP is responding to the area of Greystoke Forest Service Road and Foolhen Forest Service Road for a report of an RV on fire and an injured man.

“No further information is being released at this time, but the public is asked to avoid the area while RCMP, Fire Services and Emergency Health Services deal with the matter,” she stated.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team is on scene to deal with the situation.

According to a witness there could be more than one person hurt and a second ambulance has been dispatched to the area.

—————

At least five RCMP vehicles are driving up Highway 33 following a report of a motorhome on fire in the Joe Rich area.

Fire crews were called to Three Forks Road just after 1:30 p.m. and told to block the road and wait for police.

A medical evacuation helicopter was also called in from Kamloops, to the area.

BC Ambulance is headed to the scene as well.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and how many if any are injured following the blaze.

More to come.

