Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Police Department to name, provide updates on officers wounded in B.C. bank shootout
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

Annika Crum earned a Silver Medal with Distinction, presented at Carnegie Hall in June. (Contributed)
Vernon teen awarded at Carnegie Hall

The Vernon Tigers (orange) will take on the undefeated regular-season champion Kelowna Raiders while the second-place Kamloops Rattlers host the third-place Armstrong Shamrocks in the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League semifinals. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon, Armstrong prep for senior lacrosse semis

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished second at the 2022 B.C. Junior Boy’s (U19) Golf Championships in Oliver, just one stroke behind the winner. (Black Press – file photo)
Vernon golfer captures silver medal at B.C. Junior finals