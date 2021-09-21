One person is dead following a vehicle incident east of Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo)

One person is dead following a vehicle incident east of Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo)

RCMP say one person killed in vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops

Highway 1 westbound reopened following police investigation

Police confirm one person was killed in a motor-vehicle incident Tuesday morning on Highway 1 east of Kamloops.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of a traffic incident with injuries on in Dallas, said Const. Crystal Evelyn, RCMP media relations officer.

Upon arrival, police officers confirmed one person was deceased.

Westbound lanes were closed while police and the B.C. Coroners Service investigated. Anyone who has information which may assist in the investigation is asked to contact police and reference file 2021-33187.

Highway 1 westbound has since reopened.

Read more: Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops now clear

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Breaking News

Previous story
Update: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops now clear
Next story
VIDEO: Everything old is new again after election returns virtually identical Parliament

Just Posted

Returning forward Ryan Shostak (left) and the Vernon Vipers will play their first BCHL pre-season game Tuesday, Sept. 21, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. and fans are allowed in the building under strict COVID protocols. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers welcome fans to Kal Tire Place as BCHL pre-season begins

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)
One dead in Vernon shooting

Salmon Arm’s Shelley Desautels was the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (Contributed)
Liberal candidate from Salmon Arm vows to give it another try

Poised to once again represent the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, Conservative Party candidate Mel Arnold, accompanied wife Linda on election night, was grateful to voters, and every one who assisted with his campaign. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap