RCMP search for Alberta murder suspect with ties to Kelowna

Adam Pearson has been charged with the first-degree-murder of Cody Michaloski

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Pearson. Please do not approach Adam Pearson, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. (Contributed)

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted murder suspect with ties to Kelowna.

Adam Pearson, 25, is still at large after his brother Benjamin Pearson was arrested for the first-degree murder of Cody Michaloski on May 27, following a lengthy investigation dating back to October of 2019.

It is believed that Adam Pearson, charged with first-degree-murder, may have tried to alter his appearance, including dying his hair.

Pearson is known to have ties to the Toronto area as well as B.C. and Alberta. According to RCMP, Pearson may use Airbnb’s, hotels or motels and go by the nickname ‘Red’.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC assisted the Alberta Major Crime Unit in two search warrants in Kelowna on May 27.

One was conducted at 1545 Bedford Avenue and another in Rutland. It is unknown if these incidents are related to the arrest of Benjamin Pearson at this time.

If you see Adam Pearson, the RCMP asks you to not approach him but to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police, if you see him or know his whereabouts. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

