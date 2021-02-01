Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)

RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Alberta RCMP is looking for a man who may be in Penticton.

Police in the Alberta city of Wetaskiwin is trying to locate missing 41-year-old Cody Banman.

Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, on Jan. 20.

RCMP are hoping to verify his well-being and make contact with him.

Banman is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • Approx. 5’9” tall / Approx. 134 lbs. (slim build)
  • Missing teeth
  • Shoulder length black/grey hair
  • A noticeable scar on his nose

Police believe Banman may have been trying to travel to the Penticton area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cody Banman, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

READ MORE: New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of assaulting two children in a park faces trial this week


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two North Westside deputy fire chiefs jet off to Mexico amid pandemic
Next story
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Just Posted

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
Coldstream basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

One hundred citations were issued after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic over three days. (File)
100 tickets in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind motorists to obey posted speed limit

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Petitions launched against Vernon goose cull

Petition organizers say cull an unethical overreaction to goose problem

Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)
Daycare opens in Lavington

Maven Lane opens doors to serve North Okanagan families

Vernon senior Rosalie Worbets (with hat) and great-grandchildren Graydon, centre, and Halle, enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Worbets, who, at 95, donated her age in metres to the rail trail initiative and challenged other seniors to do likewise, turns 100 Friday, Feb. 5. (Worbets family photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail fan hopes to walk trail at age 100

Vernon’s Rosalie Worbets becomes a centenarian Friday, Feb. 5

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

courts
‘He grabbed my neck hard’: boy testifies in Penticton assault trial

Brian Lamb’s trial accused of assaulting two children began in Penticton court

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Most Read