RCMP search for missing man

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Robert Kalinouski, 43, was last seen Jan. 24.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Kalinouski remains missing.

Kalinouski is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11, 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kalinouski is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.