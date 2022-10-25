RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

Police are trying to confirm Casey Donovan’s well being

Casey Donovan

The public’s help is sought in locating a missing woman believed to be in Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have information that Casey Donovan is in the area and are continuing attempts to confirm her well being.

The 35-year-old woman is five-foot-six-inches tall, weights approximately 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Donovan contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Missing Vernon girl found safe

READ MORE: Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna ‘Hooligans’ resturant denied liquor license due to alleged gang ties
Next story
UPDATE: Lavington road closure extended

Just Posted

A portion of Learmouth Road in Lavington will be closed Tuesday, Oct.25, for a water main repair. (District of Coldstream photo)
UPDATE: Lavington road closure extended

Downed lines led to a vehicle crash on Westside Road early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Power lines pulled down, causing crash on Westside Road

Casey Donovan
RCMP search for missing woman believed to be in Vernon

(Submitted photo)
Vocal ensemble kicks off North Okanagan Community Concert season

Pop-up banner image