RCMP search for robbers who allegedly threatened Penticton business with bear spray

The RCMP have released surveillance footage of two suspects in the hopes of getting the public’s assistance in identifying them following a robbery of the Penticton Shopper’s Drug Mart. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are requesting public assistance in identifying a man and woman who allegedly robbed the Shoppers Drug Mart on Main Street on the night of Oct. 19.

Around 10 p.m., employees were approached by a male and female suspect as they were in the process of closing the store. Both suspects shoved their way inside the store after threatening staff with bear spray. The suspects then stole select merchandise and left without physically harming anyone, said police.

“We’re disseminating surveillance footage of both suspects in the hope someone may be able to assist us in identifying either party,” said Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, can identify either suspect or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. You can also remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Late night rescue of lost teenager

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.