Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Kelowna gas station

Police were unable to locate a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Highway 33 W

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man allegedly robbed a business with a gun on Highway 33 West.

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1400-block of Highway 33 West in Kelowna.

A man entered the business where he allegedly revealed a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but were unable to find him.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male. At the time of the incident, he was wearing sunglasses, a toque, a black jacket, a backpack, and had a medical mask on the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

READ MORE: Okanagan community in need of volunteers

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Notorious Lake Country hotel sells
Next story
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media

Just Posted

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Graham Hughes - The Canadian Press)
Maskless man involved in altercation at Vernon store

RCMP says investigation is ongoing after alleged assault

The Rotary Club of Vernon teamed with the Zimbabwe Project Society to establish 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs to the tune of USD$98,000. (Contributed)
Vernon Rotary partners up to aid literacy in rural Zimbabwe

Funds raised go to benefit 25 rural libraries in Africa

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP on scene of Winfield road closure

Reports of Pelmewash Parkway closure near Highway 97

The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)
Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

Future unknown for land overlooking Highway 97

Penticton Lions are hoping to send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield through a 50/50 raffle draw on now. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Lion’s Club helps to send kids to Camp Winfield

Online 50/50 raffle tickets will send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

RCMP (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
High-risk takedown on Highway 1 following Shuswap shooting

Upon further investigation, the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the shooting

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Business: Salmon Arm restaurateur working for the Weekends

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu to open new downtown izakaya-inspired restaurant

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Kelowna gas station

Police were unable to locate a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Highway 33 W

Most Read