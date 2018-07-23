RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’

RCMP divers are on scene at the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue.

RCMP are scouring the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue, for “evidence” Monday morning.

Officers on scene could not provide much information, but said they were doing a evidence search for the Penticton detachment. The search is confined to a section of the channel just past the bridge at Green Avenue.

“It is not looking for a person or anything like that, just an evidence search. That is why we here, that is what we are doing,” says Const. John Fleming with the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team.

“There is no concern for the public.”

RCMP said the channel remains open to the public while they are conducting their search.

Fleming says the diving team will be on scene for several hours this morning.

RCMP divers at the #Okanagan River Channel said they are getting ready to do an evidence search in the water #Penticton pic.twitter.com/UBS5353OGC — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) July 23, 2018

RCMP divers search this morning is contained to a section of the second half of the channel. Channel remains open to the public to float down today #Penticton pic.twitter.com/ZMfuAOi85a — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) July 23, 2018

