Travis Allen Sauls has been missing since July 14. (RCMP Photo)

RCMP seek help finding missing Chase man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen on July 14.

The Chase RCMP are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing Chase resident.

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14, 2019.

The RCMP have circulated a description of Sauls and asked the public to keep an eye out for him. He is described as a 33-year-old First Nations man standing 5’7” tall and weighing 186 lbs. Police say he has an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sauls’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at (250) 679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

