RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon man

Family and police concerned for 22-year-old Zachary Burton

Zacahary Burton is missing from Vernon. (Contributed)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Burton moves up

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Previous story
B.C. Ferries prepares for busy B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
Surveillance images show Langley shooter

Just Posted

Zacahary Burton is missing from Vernon. (Contributed)
RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon man

District of Coldstream municipal offices. (Morning Star file photo)
Coldstream referendum seeks $8.5 million public works building

Morning Star file photo
UPDATE: RCMP investigating fire possibly sparked by flare in Coldstream

A mural featuring a scoreboard and a great blue heron is being created on The Roster. (Lacey & Layla Art rendering)
Mural and fundraiser honour Vernon’s herons