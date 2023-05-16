RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon woman

29-year-old last seen riding a bike Saturday

Jennifer Dieterich

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Jennifer Dieterich.

Dieterich, 29, was last seen in Vernon around 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 13.

She is five-foot-six-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has blonde hair with blue streaks and blue eyes.

She was last seen riding a grey bike with a brown seat.

If you have seen or heard from Dieterich, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing womanVernon

