Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Scott Wayne Simpson, who was last seen Oct. 7 and may be driving this white 2012 Ford F150 truck. (Photos submitted)

RCMP seek info on missing Armstrong man

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Armstrong resident.

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7, and may be driving a white 2012 Ford F250 with B.C. licence plate NN1215.

Simpson is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-11, 210-pounds with grey hair, brown beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Simpson is urged to contact the Armstrong detachment of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
