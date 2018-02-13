Chad Bannick

RCMP seek missing patient

Chad Bannick was last seen Saturday at noon at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

  • Feb. 13, 2018 5:30 a.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Chad Bannick was last seen at VJH at noon on Saturday.

Bannick, 40, is described as Caucasian with a red face, five-foot-seven, 180-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and dark pants.

Anybody with any information on Bannick is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

