RCMP seek missing patient

Chad Bannick was last seen Saturday at noon at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Chad Bannick was last seen at VJH at noon on Saturday.

Bannick, 40, is described as Caucasian with a red face, five-foot-seven, 180-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and dark pants.

Anybody with any information on Bannick is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.