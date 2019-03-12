Andrew Carl Erwood was last seen Feb. 14. (RCMP photo)

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Andrew Carl Erwood was last seen on Feb. 14.

Police are very concerned for Erwood’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Erwood, 21, is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five, 99 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Carl Erwood is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.


