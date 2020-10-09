RCMP seek missing Vernon man

The public’s help is sought to located a Vernon man who has been missing for more than a week.

Justin Robinson was last seen Oct. 8 wearing plaid shorts and a red T-shirt.

The 40-year-old is five foot 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

