Michael Ramsey was last seen Oct. 21. (Photo submitted)

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Michael Ramsey, 49, was last seen Oct. 21

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Michael Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 21, 2018.

Police are concerned for Ramsey’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Ramsey is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian male who is 6-foot-1 and weight 190 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramsey is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

