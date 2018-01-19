RCMP seek missing Vernon women

Cases not related, say RCMP who are looking for Suzie Clark and Jennifer Burton

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a pair of missing Vernon residents.

Police are trying to find Jennifer Burton and Suzie Clark and say their cases are totally separate from one another.

“These cases are not related,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Burton, 39, was last seen Jan. 16. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but she remains missing.

Burton is described as five-foot-eight, 130-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Clark was last seen Jan. 18. Like Burton, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings of Clark but she remains missing.

Clark, 20, is described as four-foot-11, 99-pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burton and/or Clark is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.