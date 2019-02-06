Photo of wanted person; Michael David Trosky. (Photo submitted)

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating armed robbery suspect

A two-month long search for an alleged armed robbery suspect, Michael David Trosky, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, has led RCMP to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

Investigators from the Vernon RCMP, along with the Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Michael David Trosky.

Trosky is wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to a series of events that have occurred in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas over a two-month period.

Related: Vernon RCMP make more arrests in undercover operation

Related: RCMP launches pedestrian safety campaign

On Dec. 17, 2018, the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery of a delivery driver. One suspect was arrested following this incident, however the second suspect, later identified as Michael Trosky, managed to evade police at that time. Charges of attempted armed robbery, dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with a weapon and failing to stop were approved by the BC Prosecution Service. A warrant has also been issued.

Warrants for Trosky’s arrest are also outstanding in relation to several charges arising from previous incidents, including allegations of flight from police, theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.

“The RCMP is actively seeking information about his whereabouts,” said Cst. Kelly Brett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “If you see Michael Trosky, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or your police of jurisdiction. Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Trosky.”

If you have any information about Michael David Trosky, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Related: Vernon police dog apprehends two

Related: RCMP make drug bust at Vernon home

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman says unneeded dental work ‘dramatically altered’ her life, judge disagrees
Next story
Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

Just Posted

Vernon’s homeless struggling to stay warm

City’s needy hit the hardest by cold snap

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating armed robbery suspect

A two-month long search for an alleged armed robbery suspect, Michael David Trosky, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, has led RCMP to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

Vernon hosts league-leading Chilliwack in key BCHL game

Vernon Vipers entertain Chilliwack Chiefs at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place

New crack in hillside delays Highway 97 reopening

Highway was expected to reopen Wednesday

CMHA Vernon offers suicide support group

The eight-week program is free.

Vernon students celebrate the Chinese New Year

Beairsto Elementary grade three students rang in the Year of the Pig with a Dragon Parade through school.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

More than 150 people have been resettled and another 600 more are expected

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

Canadians cut down on holiday debt in 2018: poll

The nation cut down its overspending by nearly one-third compared to 2017

B.C. Hydro’s $5.5 billion in deferred debt puts pressure on rates

Auditor General says 29 accounts a complicated system

Most Read