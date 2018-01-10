RCMP seek robbery suspect

Brazen morning robbery in Vernon

  • Jan. 10, 2018 12:14 p.m.
  • News

RCMP are searching for a suspect following a robbery this morning in Vernon.

Just before 9 a.m. the Vernon RCMP say they responded to a panic alarm at the Canada Safeway Gas Bar, located at 4300 32nd Street.

Police arrived on scene within minutes to learn that the store had allegedly been robbed by two males. The suspect males entered the store, one brandishing what appeared to be a small hunting knife who demanded money from the employee, while the other male kept on the lookout. The males successfully made off with approximately $230 in cash and fled the area.

With the description information from Safeway gas station employees, an RCMP officer was able to identify one of the males and effect an arrest just shortly after the robbery had taken place.

Efforts to locate the second suspect male have been unsuccessful at this time.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Caucasian male, between the ages of 30 – 35 with a darker complexion, a short beard or facial stubble, wearing a plaid jacket and a dark coloured toque.

The employee involved was not physically injured during the incident.

The RCMP continue to investigate and seek the public’s assistance in identifying their suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

Morning Star Staff

