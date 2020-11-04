RCMP seek Shuswap man wanted in relation to arrests in Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Vernon

Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Shuswap man facing multiple charges including assault of a police officer.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Dennis Friesen is currently wanted by police on 11 unendorsed warrants issued by the courts in relation to arrests in Sicamous, Salmon Arm and Vernon in the North Okanagan.

Friesen is of no fixed address and his present whereabouts are unknown, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a Wednesday, Nov. 4 media release.

Friesen is described as a 5’10” Caucasian male of medium build, with brown hair and weighing 180 lbs.

Friesen’s unendorsed warrants include charges of assault of a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and breach and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Friesen is asked to contact their local RCMP, Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

