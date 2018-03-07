RCMP seek tips on missing woman

Claudia Fissler was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 4

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Claudia Fissler, 43, was last seen Sunday, March 4.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Fissler remains missing.

Fissler is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, 150-pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Claudia Fissler is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

