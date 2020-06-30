RCMP are seeking two male suspects involved in a June 29 break and enter at a Salmon Arm home. (File photo)

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly bound the residents of a Salmon Arm home during a break and enter Monday.

At 8:12 a.m. on June 29, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1200 block of 30th Street SW.

Investigating officers learned that two men, one brandishing a knife, forced their way into the home that was occupied at the time by two residents.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said once the suspects were inside the house, they allegedly took cash, debit cards, a laptop computer and tablet, as well as keys to the homeowner’s red Ford Taurus.

“The residents provided access pin codes to the armed suspects after being threatened,” said West in a Monday, June 29 media release.

Read more: Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Read more: Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

West said the suspects bound the victims before fleeing. After managing to free themselves, the victims went to a neighbouring residence where they called for assistance.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police in a neighbouring jurisdiction and was to be examined for evidence by RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

West said one of the suspects was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, with a slender build, seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, a pair of light coloured shorts and a light coloured baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, with a slender build, seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

West said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident and not yet spoken with police to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports
Next story
Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Just Posted

Horse hit by truck on Westside Road

Area residents asking for motorists to slow down and watch for animals

Westside motorists advised of overnight road closure

Maintenance closing raod between Traders Cove and Pine Point near Kelowna July 8

Get Outdoors! and learn about rattlesnakes

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee provides information about rattlesnakes in the North Okanagan

Sludge removal in Armstrong stinky work

City of Armstrong works to increase capacity at sewage treatment facility, but smells may be side effect

Major water main under repair affects Vernon water use

Emergency repair on major main sees voluntary water restriction, no irrigation

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Despite challenges, Syilx Nation language students celebrate graduation

Students learning Nsyilxcn, a critically endangered Indigenous language, are celebrating graduation

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

The man was reportedly operating his vessel in an erratic and dangerous manner

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read