RCMP seek victims of theft in Vernon’s BX

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for information regarding possible thefts from vehicles or properties in the area of Silver Star Road and L&A Road between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.

On Oct. 23, just after 2 a.m., police were responding to a report of theft from vehicles in the area of Silver Star Road and Foothills Drive, when a known male to police was located in the area and arrested on outstanding unrelated warrants. While in police custody, officers located numerous items, including tools and frozen food on the male that are believed to be stolen property.

“Police are seeking to identify possible victims of theft during the night of Oct. 22 and the early morning hours of Oct. 23 that occurred in the upper and lower Foothills area,” says Const. Kelly Brett. “Often time’s victims fail to report thefts to police given the value of goods stolen was low, however, suspects are often caught with property on their person that clearly does not belong to them. If police cannot relate the suspected stolen property to a particular incident or victim, charges cannot be recommended to court.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information on a theft that may have occurred from their vehicle or property during Oct. 22-23 in the Foothills area to contact Const. Eric Beaulieu of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-25254.

