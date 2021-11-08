RCMP seek wanted Vernon man who may be in Penticton

Vincent Silas Maxwell is wanted for failing to comply with his probation order

The RCMP have issued a second request this year for assistance in tracking down a wanted man.

Vincent Silas Maxwell was last seen in July 2021, and has no fixed address, according to RCMP. He is known to frequent Vernon and Penticton, and currently has an arrest warrant for failing to comply with his probation order.

In November 2020, Maxwell was sentenced to 18 months in jail and 18 months probation for two break and enters in Vernon. Due to time served while awaiting trial, he was set to spend 303 days in jail.

In September 2021, RCMP issued a release seeking the public’s assistance in the North Okanagan to find Maxwell.

Maxwell is described as a six-foot-three-inches tall, approximately 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vincent Maxwell is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

