RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna man

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.
James Wood was last seen on Nov. 8 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his home on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road. Police said that they are “very concerned” for his health and well-being, and believe he is either in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area.
Mounties provided the following description of Wood:
- Caucasian male
- 27 years old
- 5 ft. 8 in. (173 cm)
- 126 lbs. (57 kg)
- Brown hair
- Green eyes
- Last seen wearing pyjama pants and a button-up t-shirt
- May appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance
Anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
