RCMP surround Vernon home after reported assault

Investigators believe the assault was a targeted act and three individuals remain in custody.

Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a serious assault early Wednesday evening in the 3000 block of 28th Ave.

On Jan. 30, just before 5 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a 58-year-old man who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of an assault. Investigation officers were able to connect the incident to a home located in the 1700 block of 33rd St. It was then contained by multiple officers and six persons of interest were taken into custody without incident.

“Vernon RCMP investigators are currently in the early evidence-gathering stages of their investigation and believe the occurrence was a targeted act. Three suspects remain in police custody at this time,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Fortunately the victim is expected to recover from their injuries.”

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

