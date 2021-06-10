RCMP take aim at downtown Vernon crime

A nine-day downtown Vernon crime blitz saw 33 arrests as RCMP made 162 investigations.

A six-member Vernon North Okanagan RCMP crime reduction team conducted targeted enforcement activities to address crime issues in the downtown core and high crime areas.

The Enhanced Downtown Enforcement Initiative (EDEI), was developed through consultation and in partnership with the Downtown Vernon Association and other stakeholders. The proactive initiative focuses on addressing criminal activity impacting the downtown community of Vernon.

In nine days over April and May, officers managed and self-generated 162 investigations, executed 33 arrest warrants, and recovered a quantity of stolen property. Open drug use and incidents related to open drug use, such as loitering, trespassing and property offences were the predominant issues encountered by the officers.

“The goal of the EDEI, allows us to use a window of targeted enforcement to mitigate and decrease criminal activity in the downtown area as we head into the busy summer months,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “While we continue to address these issues through a consistent policing approach throughout the year, this targeted effort allows us to reduce crime and ensure downtown Vernon remains a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.”

