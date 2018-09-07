RCMP Targeted Policing Unit executes warrant on suspected drug house

“This marks the third drug trafficking house search warrant in just over five weeks executed by our unit,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.

Two Vernon residents have been arrested following a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrent issued by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP last night. These homeowners are now facing charges of possible drug trafficking and other related charges.

On Thursday Sept. 6, the North Okanagan RCMP conducted an investigation of a suspected drug trafficking location at a Vernon residence located in the 3400 block of 21st Avenue. Before 7:30 p.m. officers reported seeing a male and female leave the residence in a vehicle and attempted to flee from police by running a red light at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue. Police were soon able to contain the vehicle and both suspects were taken into custody.

A search warrant was also executed on the subject residence. During the search, police seized a large quantity of drugs they believe to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. RCMP also seized was a prohibited weapon, Canadian Currency, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“This marks the third drug trafficking house search warrant in just over five weeks executed by our unit,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit. “We are committed to continuing to target drug trafficking in the community – especially when it involves the trafficking of fentanyl.”

The 53-year-old male and 52-year-old female, both from Vernon, were later released from police custody with a future court date to face their charges. This includes possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and firearm offences. The male will also face an additional charge of dangerous driving.

