RCMP thank citizens for help in arrest

Citizens came to the aid of an RCMP officer who was injured during the arrest of a wanted male Monday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the area of 27th Avenue and 37th Street around 2 p.m., for a report of two individuals allegedly intoxicated in public. The responding officer arrived on scene to find a male and female and through further investigation, it was found the male was wanted out of Vernon on two outstanding warrants. Upon arrest of the suspect male, he attempted to run from the officer at which time a struggle ensued between the two.

“During the arrest, the suspect male actively resisted by attempting to assault the police officer in an effort to escape lawful custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “As the officer was attempting to gain control of the male, four unknown male citizens, came to the officer’s aid until further police assistance arrived on scene. It is the actions of the four community members that came to the officer’s aid that we would like to recognize and commend.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured during the incident, however the police officer sustained minor injuries,” adds Brett.

A 27-year-old Vernon male is facing possible charges of obstructing a police officer, escape lawful custody, assault police officer, failing to comply with a recognizance and failing to comply with probation orders. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to personally thank these four individuals who came to the officer’s aid, however the identity of the four are unknown. If you were a part of this incident please contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and asked to speak to Const. Kelly Brett.

