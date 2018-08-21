Four citizens are being applauded for assisting RCMP during an arrest Monday near 25th Avenue. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

RCMP thank citizens for help in arrest

Arrest of a wanted male Monday saw four individuals lend a hand to injured officer

Citizens came to the aid of an RCMP officer who was injured during the arrest of a wanted male Monday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the area of 27th Avenue and 37th Street around 2 p.m., for a report of two individuals allegedly intoxicated in public. The responding officer arrived on scene to find a male and female and through further investigation, it was found the male was wanted out of Vernon on two outstanding warrants. Upon arrest of the suspect male, he attempted to run from the officer at which time a struggle ensued between the two.

See also: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

“During the arrest, the suspect male actively resisted by attempting to assault the police officer in an effort to escape lawful custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “As the officer was attempting to gain control of the male, four unknown male citizens, came to the officer’s aid until further police assistance arrived on scene. It is the actions of the four community members that came to the officer’s aid that we would like to recognize and commend.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured during the incident, however the police officer sustained minor injuries,” adds Brett.

See also: Police catch up with Vernon suspect

A 27-year-old Vernon male is facing possible charges of obstructing a police officer, escape lawful custody, assault police officer, failing to comply with a recognizance and failing to comply with probation orders. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to personally thank these four individuals who came to the officer’s aid, however the identity of the four are unknown. If you were a part of this incident please contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and asked to speak to Const. Kelly Brett.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline
Next story
Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Just Posted

Accident closes 32nd Street in Vernon

Highway 97 traffic being re-routed

RCMP thank citizens for help in arrest

Arrest of a wanted male Monday saw four individuals lend a hand to injured officer

North Okanagan petition borrowing process approved for wastewater recovery centre

Regional district directors looking for cash for $37 million project

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

Most Read