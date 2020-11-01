RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A jack-o’-lantern out front of the home also had what appears to be blood spattered on the side. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) What looks to be blood could be seen on the front of the home. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Two cruisers remained on scene on Sunday afternoon but officers declined to comment. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Several RCMP cruisers were seen at H20 Fitness Centre on Oct. 31. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP remains quiet on Sunday (Nov. 1) after two bloody incidents on Halloween night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, heavy police responses were noted in two spots in the Lower Mission area of the city.

Several cruisers attended what police confirmed to be a stabbing at H20 Fitness and Adventure Centre. Officers on scene told Capital News reporters that one person was taken into police custody and another was sent to hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time. The crime scene appeared to have been cleaned up by Sunday afternoon.

Around the same time, officers flocked to a nearby home at 685 Old Meadows Road. Two cruisers remained at the home as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but Mounties declined to comment on the incident. The area remains cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Despite several houses in the area still adorning Halloween decorations, what appeared to be real blood could be seen smeared on the front of the house, as well as on a jack-o’-lantern and garbage bins out front of the home.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are related.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for further information regarding both incidents.

