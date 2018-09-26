RCMP to host emergency services showcase in Vernon

Event is Oct. 3 at Polson Park

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is proud to host an Emergency Services Showcase for the public, set for Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Polson Park.

This event provides the opportunity for the general public to interact with the various Emergency Services within our community.

The showcase will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will feature multiple units of the RCMP such as Air Services, Police Dog Services, ERT, various police vehicles and much more. Additional Emergency Service agencies that will be in attendance will include, the City of Vernon Fire Rescue, the BC Ambulance Service and Vernon Search and Rescue.

“A showcase such as this is a great opportunity for all the Emergency Services and partners within our community to come together to educate the public on the vast services each provides,” says. Const. Kelly Brett. “We are excited to share with the public a piece of what keeps our communities safe, and we encourage everyone to attend and bring their questions with them. We look forward to meeting you.”

Another integral part of the Showcase will be our community partners who will be in attendance which will include, the City of Vernon Safe Community Unit, the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers, the Restorative Justice Program and Crime Stoppers.

During the showcase, the Police Dog Services unit will conduct two demonstrations which will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Everyone is invited to attend this community event to get an opportunity to meet your local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

