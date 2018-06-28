RCMP to increase presence for long weekend

RCMP remind residents and visitors to travel safe and celebrate responsibly over the long weekend

Expect to see more boys and girls in blue as the RCMP plan for the North Okanagan’s long-weekend influx.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said as the city of Vernon and surrounding areas start to see an increase in visitors, traffic will start to become more congested and local businesses will become busy.

The RCMP are reminding local residents and visitors to travel safe and celebrate responsibly over the long weekend.

People can expect to see an increase in police presence with bolstered patrols throughout the city and surrounding areas.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police presence at all the local events, beaches, boat launches and on the water throughout the long weekend,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

“The goal for the RCMP and its volunteers this weekend is to engage in proactive enforcement to ensure that the public has a safe and pleasant holiday whatever it is they may be doing.”

The firework display at Kin Beach July 1 is expected to draw a large crowd. Motorists and the general public are reminded to follow the direction of the traffic control volunteers and to celebrate responsibly. Open liquor is not permitted and could result in a $230 fine if you are found to be in possession.

Related: Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day Weekend

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.