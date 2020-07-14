RCMP to investigate hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland

Swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on house and at bandshell

Police are conducting a criminal investigation into what appears to be hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland. The incident occurred on the evening of July 13. Another incident in Summerland was reported to police on the morning of July 14. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The RCMP are launching a criminal investigation into two incidents of what appears to be hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland.

On July 13 at 10:30 p.m. residents of a property on Hespeler Road called police after they heard a window at their home being broken by a rock.

They also discovered their home had been vandalized with spray paint consisting of swastikas and other imagery and phrases.

Police quickly attended and investigated. None of the residents were physically harmed, and no witnesses have yet been identified to the mischief.

In the early morning of July 14, municipal employees in Summerland reported similar graffiti at the bandshell in Memorial Park.

“Investigators believe both incidents of vandalism are connected, and have notified the RCMP’s Hate Crime Team, as they continue their criminal investigation to identify the person or persons responsible,” said Cst. James Grandy, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP.

“This kind of hate motivated vandalism is not often seen in the close knit community of Summerland. We understand this kind of vandalism can be disturbing to many, and the Summerland RCMP is taking this very seriously. At this time, there’s nothing to indicate a concern for public safety,” said Sgt. David Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

