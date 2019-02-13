Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

RCMP to provide update Merritt cowboy missing for more than 2 weeks

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26

Mounties are expected to announce an update Wednesday on the investigation into the disappearance of a Merritt cowboy in late January.

Ben Tyner was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he had worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack, on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats.

On Thursday, RCMP announced the southeast major crime unit had been brought in to help with the investigation and warned Merritt residents of an increased police presence in the area.

A wide-ranging search by police units and search and rescue crews was suspended on Feb. 10, although at the time RCMP said the investigation into Tyner’s disappearance was “not over.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rollover on highway 97
Next story
Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Tales from Iranian prisoner take Vernon stage

Pirsoner of Tehran atPerformingg Arts Centre Feb. 24

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Fibre optic network looms in Spallumcheen

Round-table discussion on project update set for Feb. 28 in township chambers

Most Read