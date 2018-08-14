“@SasamatFire and @cqrcmp on scene at Buntzen Lake for report of drowning. Buntzen Lake is currently closed to the public,” shared the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department with this photo.

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Mounties say a man in his 40s drowned in Buntzen Lake in Metro Vancouver on Tuesday.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff. Sgt. Tony Porato says the man was in the water at around 4 p.m. when his family noticed he was in distress and called for help.

Porato says Mounties don’t believe any foul play occurred and it is simply a “tragic incident.”

He says the RCMP underwater recovery team will work to locate and pull the man’s body from the water.

The death comes about a month after a 19-year-old Surrey man drowned in the same lake, and Porato reminded people to take precautions in the water.

“Buntzen Lake is a beautiful place to be at but you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings,” he said, adding it’s a water reservoir so it gets deep quickly.

“The water is pretty shallow for the first 30 feet or so from the shore but then it drops off really rapidly and it’s over 100 feet of water.”

He recommended wearing a personal flotation device in the water or swimming in pairs if both people are strong swimmers.

The Canadian Press

