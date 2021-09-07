RCMP urge Penticton and Summerland students not to have any sunrise parties

Parties pose a fire danger because of the campfires in remote, tinder dry locations

Penticton RCMP are urging students not to do their annual ‘sunrise party.’

RCMP, along with the RDOS and School District 67, are hoping to discourage students from attending an annual tradition for returning students.

Each year, some students attend unsanctioned ‘sunrise’ parties, which mark the start of another school year. High school students from multiple schools find a remote location near a wooded area, and in many cases, starting a fire as a main component.

Often the location of choice include remote regions of Carmi Road in Penticton, and the areas past Faulder, near Summerland. These remote areas are often out of cell phone service.

“With this year being particularly dry, and posing an extreme fire risk, we’re hoping to educate students who may want to partake in these kinds of events, to be aware of the dangers,” said Const. James Grandy. “Parents and guardians should be aware these are unsanctioned events. Students could face large fines should they disregard these risks.”

BC Wildfire along with Penticton Indian Band and Penticton fire dealt with two likely human-caused fires on Monday. This has been considered the third worst fire season in B.C. history.

READ MORE: Body of young man found at Pen Hi

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.