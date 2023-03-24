Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP vehicle damaged in Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

Chase police respond to report of stolen vehicles but none to be found

Chase RCMP responded to a call recently only to have their vehicle damaged by a device designed to deflate tires.

On March 17th, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on CP Rail property near the Trans-Canada Highway, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy. Police were told the area was being used to hide stolen vehicles.

“When police attended as requested, the police vehicle drove over a homemade tire deflation device that was hidden in a deep puddle. The tire deflation device was made of metal, with jagged teeth cut into it and it was welded in an ‘X’ shape. The welding appeared somewhat professional,” Kennedy said.

The police vehicle was damaged, putting it out of service for several days until repairs could be made, limiting the detachment’s ability to respond to calls.

“Of note, no suspicious vehicles were located at the CP Rail property,” he said.

Read more: Nasty odours meet Chase RCMP investigating break-in of seasonal cabin

Read more: Gone in 10 minutes: Large machine stolen from Kelowna worksite



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna
Next story
Vernon chamber calls for changes to paid sick leave, citing abuse of system

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to make changes to employer-paid sick leave amid concerns among members that employees are abusing the system. (Chamber image)
Vernon chamber calls for changes to paid sick leave, citing abuse of system

(Sir Winston's photo)
Lake Country couple new owners of popular Vernon Pub

A competitor from the Thompson Okanagan team takes flight off the beam with her coaches and teammates watching during Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games artistic gymnastics competition Friday, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games athletes shine

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

Pop-up banner image