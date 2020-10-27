RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)

A man in Nanaimo was arrested on the weekend for spray-painting an RCMP patrol car while police were there investigating a separate report of spray-painting.

The incident happened Sunday (Oct. 25) at about 9 a.m. at the Tim Hortons restaurant on Wallace Street in downtown Nanaimo.

“The officer responded to an unrelated incident of spray-painting where somebody decided to spray-paint the floor inside the Timmy’s,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

While the officer was taking pictures and documenting evidence inside the restaurant, a passerby ran in to inform him someone was outside spray-painting his car.

“The officer goes outside and there’s a guy going to town on the hood of the car,” O’Brien said.

As the officer approached, the 24-year-old suspect hopped off the hood of the car and sprayed the side of the car while making his departure.

“So he gets arrested and to make matters even worse for him, after the officer picked up his personal belongings he found a small quantity of crystal meth inside,” O’Brien said. “So he was arrested for that, which may explain his behaviour. So he cooled his jets inside our cells for a while.”

The suspect has been released and will face charges for two counts of mischief when he appears in provincial court in Nanaimo in February. O’Brien said police are not pursuing a charge for possession of the crystal methamphetamine.

