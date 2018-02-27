RCMP veterans group honour officer

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kerri Parish (second from right) receives the first Okanagan Division Veterans Award, presented by the Okanagan RCMP Veterans Association. Making the presenation are (from left): Southeast District Staff Sgt. Maj.Robert Daly, retired Insp. Allan Speevak of the Okanagan Veterans Association and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Jim McNamara. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

The Okanagan Division of the RCMP Veterans Association awarded Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kerri Parish with the 2017 RCMP Veterans award.

Parish was awarded the first Okanagan Division Veterans award presented by the Okanagan RCMP Veterans Association. The award is presented to a serving member of the RCMP who best represents the mission, vision and values of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Veterans Award was established to recognize a member who reflects the ideals of policing in the current architecture of the force which includes; promoting safe communities, progressive service delivery, law enforcement, community engagement and other policing initiatives. A member who also provides a high quality of service to the community they serve, displays strong leadership skills and displays the core values of the RCMP.

Parish has been a member of the RCMP since 2007, where she started her career in general duty policing in Surrey. She was transferred to Vernon in 2010 and is currently posted to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit.

“Const. Parish is a highly-motivated and dedicated police officer whose commitment to duty and to the communities she serves is exceptional,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Jim McNamara. “Cst. Parish engages her community through multiple inter-agency committees she participates on. She has developed strong working relationships with all levels of local community groups, business groups and partner agencies.

“Her proactive approach has afforded her a sound working knowledge of the problem offenders, social chronic offenders and at-risk persons who reside in the community.”

Parish is often sought out by her peers and senior management for her input and knowledge with respect to community based issues.

Her commitment to her detachment, her peers and communities both where she works and lives, is unwavering.

“You can often find Const. Parish volunteering her time managing her local neighbourhood association, performing Red Serge duties at local events or walking with community groups in support of their efforts to raise awareness of those less fortunate,” said McNamara. “She strives to make the communities she serves a better place, is always willing to contribute and does so with outstanding professionalism.”



