Belinda Yorke, the former treasurer for the Oliver Elementary Parent Advisory Committee (PAC), has been charged with fraud over $5,000 in relation to the alleged theft of funds from the committee. Yorke served as the committee treasurer from June 2016 to January 2018. (File Photo)

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Police are looking for help after a cyclist was knocked off her bicycle by a passing motorist.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP reports that on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at approximately 5 p.m. a woman was cycling south on Balmoral Road in the South Shuswap toward the Trans-Canada Highway.

She was hit by the mirror of a passing car and knocked off her bicycle.

The woman described the vehicle as a small, older model, black car. The car did not stop but the victim believes there would have been damage to the mirror. West says she suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Read more: No bike ban on all Chase sidewalks

Police have followed up leads on possible vehicles and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the car that has a missing or damaged passenger side rear-view mirror.

West requests that if you believe you were the driver, come forward and report to the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“If you believe that you have information that could lead investigators to locate the vehicle, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment at 250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

West says police and the victim would like to thank the motorist who did stop and gave the woman and her bicycle a ride to her vehicle which was parked near Highway 1.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla
Next story
The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Just Posted

BCHL expansion team awarded to Cranbrook

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook when the Bucks enter league play in the 2020-21 season

Herons soar with soul into Vernon Jazz Club

Jazzy act, Wild Blue Herons, play Oct. 19

Vernon gymnastics club frothing over foam

North Valley Gymnastics Society successfully fills club foam pit after fundraising campaign

New hardware for Vernon senior athlete

90-year-old wins big at 55+ BC Games

Section of Pleasant Valley Road to close Thursday for new water valve

The closure between 5003 Pleasant Valley Road and 5602 Rimer Road is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Penticton CAO sued by former employer Enbridge

Enbridge is seeking $30,779.92 from Donny Van Dyk due to a relocation payment agreement violation

RCMP want help finding car that knocked Shuswap woman off bike

Cyclist in South Shuswap struck by side mirror as vehicle passed her

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

Most Read