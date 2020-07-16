The RCMP are warning people in the southern interior of B.C. to be on lookout for scammers selling fake gold. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scams have been reported in Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan

Fake gold scams are once again on the rise in B.C.’s southern interior.

The scammers approach their victims in high traffic areas such as gas stations or grocery stores, trying to sell gold jewelry said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“They often target the kind of individuals who have a natural inclination to want to help someone in need or distress,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

After the transaction is complete the victim discovers the gold isn’t real.

The scammers often claim to have lost their wallets, need money for hospital bills or need money to escape an abusive relationship. They offer gold jewelry as collateral for cash.

Scammers are both men and women, and often appear to be South Asian or Middle Easter and sometimes claim to be from Dubai or Saudi Arabia. They usually travel in a rental vehicle and sometimes have small children.

While COVID-19 restrictions appeared to have caused a decrease in the number of scams taking place in early 2020, there have been reports from Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan in both June and July indicating that the offenders are once again travelling the region.

From April to December 2019 there were 61 reports of fake gold scams across the Southeast District. The scammers have conned residents out of an estimated $15,000.

The RCMP is encouraging those who were victims of this scam to call the local police.

“We recognize that many occurrences go unreported, as often times victims are embarrassed to acknowledge that they have fallen for these tactics,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: Racist act sparks Summerland family to raise funds for unity display

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap
Next story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels Vernon Comic Con

Novel coronavirus pandemic postpones annual event until May 2021

Detours ahead for Vernon motorists

17th Avenue will be affected next week as city crews complete work

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scams have been reported in Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan

Clients at temporary Vernon shelter build community garden

“There was nothing here before … Nobody stopped to see its potential beauty”

Silver Star waste disposal site to add staff, change operating hours

Changes to the Silver Star Transfer Station will be in effect starting Aug. 1

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Mitchell’s Musings: Trump targets winning strategy with staff

Yet another strategy meeting behind closed doors at the White House: Donald… Continue reading

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Teacher, soldier and emergency planner fondly remember by Shuswap residents

Kilby climbed the ranks in the Canadian Forces before coordinating wildfire evacuation in Salmon Arm

Most Read