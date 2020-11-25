Revelstoke RCMP warn of scam after two people targeted in one day. (Black Press file photo)

Revelstoke RCMP warn of scammer pulling at heart strings

Two people in Revelstoke targeted in one day by person posing as a loved one

The Revelstoke RCMP are warning the community after two reports of the emergency scan, also known as the grandparent scam.

A person posing as a close friend to the target, reached out claiming he was in jail and needed bail money. He seemed panicked.

He said he had been in an accident and had been drinking. He requested that $2,500 be e-transferred to his lawyer, who supposedly practice in the Lower Mainland.

The victim wired the funds after they received a second call from a person who identified themselves as their friend’s legal counsel.

READ MORE: Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

A second report of a similar scam on the same day, Nov. 25, has the RCMP issuing a warning.

A Revelstoke resident received a phone call from an anonymous number posing as his grandson, claiming he was in jail and in need of money following a drunk driving accident.

Fortunately the target contacted the RCMP’s non-emergency line and the dispatcher advised that the man should not send money. Police contacted the man’s grandson to ensure his well-being.

“Each of these occurrences, are truly unfortunate situations,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. “Whether the scammer is successful in obtaining funds, or not, these sorts of calls can cause deep concern and be stressful for most. These fraudsters rely on emotional pleas for help and take advantage of a parent or grandparent’s concern for a child or even a close friends concern for a companion and exploit it to their advantage.”

If you receive such a call:

  • Watch out for urgent pleas that play on your emotions – If you have any doubts, trust your instincts and simply end the conversation
  • Talk to other family members – If you receive a call or contact from someone claiming a family member or friend is in trouble, reach out to another family member or friend to confirm the situation
  • Never send cash, gift cards or money transfers as payment to an unknown recipient

To learn more about this and other scams go to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website antifraudcentre.ca

READ MORE: Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

 

