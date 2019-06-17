RCMP wish North Okanagan grads safe season

Friendly reminders to grads, friends and families to enjoy a safe graduation

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP congratulates all of the high school graduates in the region.

Police are reminding grads, their friends and their families to stay safe during this special time in their lives.

“Graduates, congratulations! You have worked hard and you deserve to celebrate your achievements,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “We at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are hopeful that you will look back on these next few weeks with the fondest memories for years to come.

“We would like to take this opportunity to not only congratulate you, but also remind you, that although we are sure you would love to invite us as your party guests, (trust us some of us are pretty great dancers), we don’t need an invitation to come.”

RELATED: North Okanagan RCMP on watch for pre-grad parties

Don’t forget these very important reminders. said Brett:

Alcohol Related:

* The age of majority in BC is 19 years (under 19 = a minor);

* It is illegal for a minor to be found in possession of liquor;

* It is illegal (for anyone) to consume alcohol in public;

* It is illegal to have open liquor in a motor vehicle (including a bus or limo);

* It is illegal to purchase/provide liquor to a minor;

* You may be arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Drug Related:

* You may be arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle if you are under the influence of any intoxicating substance (not restricted to alcohol);

* It is illegal to be found in possession of any illegal drug and prescription medication which is not prescribed to you.

If you host a party:

* You may be subject to city noise bylaws infraction tickets. These fines are issued to the home owner, so even if mom and dad are not home for the party, they may still get the bill.

Celebrate Responsibly!

“We at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP wish you a safe and happy graduation season, and hope the only invitations we get are the ones to show off our dance moves…not our handcuffing and ticket writing skills,” said Brett.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River
Next story
Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Just Posted

RCMP wish North Okanagan grads safe season

Friendly reminders to grads, friends and families to enjoy a safe graduation

Rail trail facility plan open to Coldstream tonight

Development options include washroom and commercial building

UPDATE: Logging truck spill cleared east of Lumby

Accident happened between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road

Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

PHOTOS: Vernon Community Music School hosts “Hootenanny Hoedown”

The music school hosted their annual year-end country fair on June 7

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

RCMP Emergency Response team swarms Kelowna home

Water is flooding Highway 33 in Kelowna Monday afternoon

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Restrictive policies affecting labour mobility for care aides in B.C.

‘I had to take two competency exams and pay over $1,400,’ said an Okanagan care aide

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Emerging artists given chance at Shuswap’s Roots Blues Festival

Chosen participants can perform two 40-minute sets on the Wednesday or Thursday night, and more.

Most Read