Police say woman is safe and sound

A woman reported missing on Sept. 2, and last seen in the Vernon area, has been found. (File photo)

Police say a woman reported missing on Sept. 2 has been found.

In a Sept. 12 media release, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the missing 28-year-old, who was last seen in the Vernon area in early August, had been located and was safe and sound.

